When former Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown told ESPN’s Turron Davenport his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday wasn’t his fault, the 24-year-old wideout may not have been entirely truthful.
During Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that prior to the trade, Brown had actually asked for close to $80 million guaranteed, cut off communication with the Titans and asked for a trade.
“I was told he cut off communications with his position coach [Rob Moore] and the rest of the coaching staff,” Russini reported. “After multiple conversations with sources close to Brown and the Titans, Brown wanted guaranteed money close to $80 million. By the way, I was told this was after he requested a trade from the Titans.”
Russini’s report confirms what Davenport recounted on Saturday during 102.5 The Game’s draft show, where he revealed the Titans’ offer to Brown was actually closer to $20 million annually and not the $16 million Brown initially told him the Titans had offered.
Brown also reportedly countered Tennessee’s offer with a demand for $25 million annually, which Titans general manager Jon Robinson was unwilling to pay, leading to the 11th-hour trade.
“We had discussions back and forth, and really realized we got to a spot where it was going to be hard to kind of get a deal done,” Robinson said Thursday night. “I dealt with [Brown’s] representatives there and went back and forth really over the last two to three weeks and just realized that the gap was really too far for us to bridge. In doing that, that's where those hard decisions and those tough discussions come in.”
The draft pick compensation — No. 18 overall on Thursday and 101st pick overall on Friday — helped facilitate Brown’s exit. The Titans drafted Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th pick and they traded the 101st pick to the New York Jets to acquire second- and fifth-round picks and move up in the third.
Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Eagles after the trade. He got $57 million guaranteed.
