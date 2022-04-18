It’s seemingly a matter of when, not if, the Tennessee Titans sign wide receiver A.J. Brown to a contract extension.
But until that happens, it appears Brown won’t be participating in any of the Titans' offseason workout programs, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which was later confirmed by ESPN’s Turron Davenport.
The Titans begin Phase 1 of their program on Monday. There will be no penalty for Brown sitting out because it’s voluntary. The first two weeks of the program consist of only player/coach meetings, strength and conditioning work and physical rehab for players.
Brown, who has one year left on his rookie deal at $3.89 million, is eligible for a contract extension. He’s been the Titans leading receiver each of his first three seasons, which have included back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 and 24 total touchdowns. The Titans have won 67 percent of their games (29-14) when Brown plays.
Several other top receivers have signed big contract extensions this offseason, including Tyreek Hill ($120 million total, $30 million per year), Davante Adams ($142.5 million total, $28.5 million per year) and Stefon Diggs ($104 million, $26 million per year).
Brown’s current market value is $22.7 million per year, according to Spotrac, which projects Brown’s next contract to be around four years and $91.2 million, putting him in line with a few other notable extensions, including Mike Williams and Chris Godwin ($60 million total, $20 million per year) and Christian Kirk ($72 million total, $18 million per year).
“A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan,” GM Jon Robinson said at the owners’ meetings. “And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.