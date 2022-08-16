Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree reached a plea deal on Monday for his part in an assault case from earlier this year, according to a report from TMZ.
Dupree, who was allegedly involved in an altercation at Walgreens on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in January, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault (offensive or provocative) — a lesser charge than the misdemeanor assault (fear of bodily injury) he was originally facing.
The 29-year-old linebacker was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation, and he will pay $418 in court costs.
An MNPD spokesperson confirmed in February that a 20-year-old male Walgreens employee was treated for a cut to his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut on her hand following the alleged incident.
According to the police statement, Dupree and his friends initially left the Walgreens but returned moments later and that’s when a physical altercation broke out. Dupree grabbed the victim and his phone after he was reportedly hassled by the worker. He later turned himself in at the Davidson County courthouse in mid-February.
Dupree is entering the second season of the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Titans last offseason. He appeared in 11 games, including six starts, for Tennessee last season, totaling 17 tackles, 17 QB pressures, nine QB hurries, eight QB hits, five QB knockdowns, three sacks and one forced fumble.
The Titans have not publicly commented on Dupree’s situation since January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.