House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) is among the Tennessee lawmakers being called before a federal grand jury, NewsChannel 5 reported Tuesday.
The TV station, citing sources, reported that as many as a dozen other House Republicans were also served with grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday.
Federal authorities have been investigating campaign finance and fraud matters at the legislature, and state Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixson) pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges earlier this month. As part of the plea, Smith admitted that she worked with former House Speaker Glen Casada (R-Franklin) and a top Casada aide to conceal their campaign and legislative work.
“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became speaker in 2019," Sexton said in a statement, according to the news network. "It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”
