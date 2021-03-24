At this point, there isn’t much that former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson can do that will surprise anyone.
The 29th overall pick in last year’s draft doesn’t to appear to have learned any lessons over the last year, after a report surfaced on Wednesday morning from Broadway Sports’ John Glennon that stated Wilson was arrested at gunpoint in Georgia on Jan. 7 and released on $7,000 bond on Jan. 8 — just two days before Tennessee’s 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild card rounds of the playoffs.
Glennon asked a Titans spokesperson if the team was aware of the incident but was told the Titans had no comment.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, marijuana possession of less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and reckless conduct.
The Sheriff’s Department report, according to Glennon, stated that Wilson sped past an officer clocked at 123 mph. Once the officer put his emergency lights on in an effort to pull him over, Wilson began to accelerate in an attempt to get away. The officer informed dispatch that Wilson was reaching speeds of 140 mph and he was advised to abandon the pursuit due to Wilson’s dangerously high rate of speed.
According to the Sheriff’s report, an undercover ICE agent had seen Wilson’s vehicle crash just a few minutes later and the agent was holding Wilson at gunpoint. When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested the 22-year-old, who stated he was worried that the speed he was traveling at would land him behind bars, so he attempted to flee from the officer.
The Titans placed Wilson on the reserve/non-football illness list in December, and General Manager Jon Robinson told reporters in February that he had not spoken to Wilson since.
The January arrest, sadly, falls right in line with the rest of Wilson’s self-destructive behavior in Tennessee that include receiving a trespass warning from TSU police while attending an on-campus party, crashing his car into a concrete wall, DUI charges, a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules and missing a substantial chunk of the season due to two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“For whatever reason, the player that this fall was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with (during the draft process) last year,” Robinson said last month. “I think he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him.”
After sending a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick, the Dolphins cut the 6-foot-6 tackle on March 20. The Dolphins reportedly reached out to Wilson to offer him help with getting his life back on track but were rebuffed.
There’s no indication that the Dolphins knew or did not know about Wilson’s January high-speed police chase and subsequent arrest prior to trading for him.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
