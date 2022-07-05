Former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker has seemingly answered any lingering questions about the health of his elbow leading into the 2022 MLB Draft.
Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that all 30 MLB teams received Rocker’s medical records over the weekend, and after reviewing those records several teams believe he could still be taken in the draft’s first round, which takes place July 17.
Rocker was originally drafted No. 10 overall by the New York Mets last season, and reportedly agreed on a $6 million signing bonus following the draft. However, Rocker never put pen to paper after the Mets balked at signing the then-21-year-old following a post-draft physical, which raised some concerns in the Mets’ front office over Rocker’s health and durability.
Because he did not participate in MLB’s pre-draft MRI program, which would have made his medical information available to all 30 teams, the Mets weren’t required to offer Rocker 60 percent of the assigned value of the 10th overall pick ($4.739 million), which would have been $2.843 million.
It's now known that Rocker had a minor surgery in September, having a “minor scope” done on his right arm, according to his agent Scott Boras, who publicly stated the 6-foot-5 righty had an MRI on both his shoulder and elbow following the end of Vanderbilt’s 2021 season and showed no significant damage to either.
"We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar's medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels," Boras said in a statement, via ESPN.
Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings in three seasons at Vanderbilt. He was an All-SEC first team selection in 2021, leading the NCAA in wins (14) and tying Jack Leiter for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179). Rocker was just the second player since 1988 to lead the NCAA in both wins and strikeouts.
The No. 38-ranked 2022 draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Rocker made five appearances for the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Independent Frontier League. He had a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA, 32 strikeouts, four walks and a 0.75 WHIP over 20 innings.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.