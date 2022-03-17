Republican leaders have narrowed their list of potential 2024 nominating convention sites to two: Nashville and Milwaukee.
That’s according to a report from Politico, citing sources.
According to the report, the Republican National Convention site selection committee voted to eliminate Salt Lake City from contention, leaving just Nashville and Milwaukee. Representatives from the two remaining contenders will visit Washington, D.C., next week to make final pitches, Politico noted.
Unlike Nashville, Milwaukee is in a traditional presidential swing state, and the city has been seen by some as a favorite to land the convention in recent weeks, according to reports. Nashville was briefly considered as an alternate host site in 2020 due to COVID restrictions in Charlotte.
"The NCVC’s primary role is to book convention business for Nashville without bias,” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon said earlier in the bidding process. “We work daily with clients to book conventions and with individuals who want assistance in recruiting meetings and events. It’s not appropriate for the NCVC to pick and choose which groups get to meet in Nashville."
