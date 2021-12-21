According to multiple reports, Nashville SC has shown interest in free agent midfielder Sean Davis.
Sam Stejskal and Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic first reported Nashville’s interest in the 28-year-old New York Red Bulls captain, while Ben Wright of Broadway Sports reported Davis traveled to Nashville last week for in-person negotiations with NSC.
Davis has turned down several contract offers from the Red Bulls recently, but a return to the club hasn’t been entirely ruled out as New York can offer him more than the $637,500 maximum he can make with a new club.
The Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City SC are also reported to have had discussions with him about signing.
Davis came up through the Red Bulls’ academy, signing a homegrown contract in 2014. He made 11 appearances for the Red Bulls U-23 team before joining the Red Bulls II in the USL on April 4, 2015, assisting on the first-ever goal in the club’s USL history.
He made his MLS debut on April 17, 2015 and became a permanent fixture on the MLS side the following season. Davis’ international experience includes eight matches with the United States’ U17 team in 2008-09 and three matches with the U18 team in 2010.
In 172 appearances with New York, Davis has played 12,616 minutes and tallied four goals, 23 assists, 26 shots on target and 84 shots. He’s made 10 MLS Cup Playoff appearances, registering one assist in 747 minutes, and he’s logged the third-most regular season appearances in club history.
Davis became the first homegrown player to ever be named captain of the Red Bulls before the 2020 season.
Nashville declined Matt LaGrassa’s option a little over 10 days ago, leaving open a potential spot for Davis. According to the club’s official roster page, NSC’s midfielder group includes captain Dax McCarty, 2021 MVP runner-up Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Brian Anunga, and 2021 first-round SuperDraft pick Irakoze Donasiyano.
