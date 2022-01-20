McLean, Virginia-based Mars Inc. will acquire pet-food brand NomNomNow Inc., which offers a Nashville plant.
According to multiple reports, Nom Nom (the moniker the company uses for operations purposes) will function as an autonomous brand within Mars’ Royal Canin subsidiary, which is based in France and a division of Franklin-based Mars Petcare.
Bloomberg.com first reported the looming deal. A Jan. 14-published article from Bloomberg Quint (an Indian business news organization that is a joint venture of Bloomberg News and Quintillion Media) offers a headline with a $1 billion purchase price for Nom Nom. However, no other reports (including the Bloomberg.com article) offer a dollar amount.
A source with information about the deal told the Post the acquisition price is expected to be about $400 million.
"Mars probably is buying [Nom Nom] for the [Nashville] manufacturing facility as there is a big shortage of these types of plants," the source said. "This gives Mars production capacity as soon as possible — versus building a plant."
Nom Nom bills itself as a producer and distributor of gluten-, wheat- and cruelty-free vegan dog treats.
Seemingly still based in the San Francisco area, NomNomNow Inc. announced in late 2018 that the company planned to establish a production facility in Davidson County, a move expected at the time to create 181 jobs (read here). A release at the time noted the effort represented an approximately $1.7 million investment. The facility is located at 1605 County Hospital Road.
Mars Inc. is perhaps best known for making confectionary items (candy, gum, mints, etc.). It makes Milkyway, Snickers and M&M’s, among others.
