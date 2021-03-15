Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson was upfront regarding his intentions with tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver Corey Davis once the offseason began.
Presumably two of the Titans biggest free agent priorities, it now appears both will have new homes in 2021, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
“Both WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith are aware that the Titans will not be bringing them back to Nashville,” Russini tweeted. “Both will hit the free agent market per sources.”
Robinson told reporters in February that he informed Davis and Smith that he wanted to keep them both but wasn’t going to be drawn into a bidding war once free agency began, putting the onus on each of them as to whether or not they came back in 2021. (Update: Agent Drew Rosenhaus on Monday told ESPN's Adam Schefter Smith has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the New England Patriots.)
“I had the same conversation at the end of the season with those guys that I had with Jack Conklin a year ago,” Robinson said. “You’ve done everything we’ve asked of you here, and we’re going to be competitive in trying to keep you, but at the end of the day you’re going to have a decision to make if you have suitors with other teams. [...W]e’ll see what we can figure out, but at the end of the day if they choose to capitalize on free agency in the market, I wish them nothing but the best. They’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do.”
Both are likely to command big contracts on the open market, with Davis’ projected market value around $9.8 million and Smith’s around $8 million, according to Spotrac. Pro Football Focus ranked each in the top 10 at their respective positions last season with Davis earning an 85.3 grade (10th) and Smith a 74 grade (10th).
Davis is one of the more coveted receivers heading into free agency after a breakout season that saw him tie a career-high with 65 receptions and set new career-highs in yards (984), touchdowns (five) and yards per reception (15.1).
Smith and Hunter Henry are regarded as the best free agent tight ends available. The 25-year-old had a career year in 2020 for the Titans with 65 targets, 41 receptions, 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He played 79.4 percent of the Titans offensive snaps.
If both do in fact leave, the Titans will look to fill both holes through a combination of free agency and the draft.
Some wideouts the Titans could consider in the draft include Rashod Bateman, Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore, Kadarius Toney and Dyami Brown. In free agency, Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel, Marvin Jones, Emmanuel Sanders, Sammy Watkins, John Brown and Keelan Cole are all available.
The tight end pool is a little thinner in both free agency and the draft. Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook, Gerald Everett, Tyler Kroft and Jordan Reed headline the free agent class. After Florida’s Kyle Pitts, there is a huge drop off of talent in the draft. Likely candidates for the Titans to consider include Pat Friermuth, Brevin Jordan, Tommy Tremble, Hunter Long and Quinton Morris.
