The Tennessee Titans pursuit of free agent pass rusher J.J. Watt seemingly intensified on Wednesday night after NFL writer John Clayton reported on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan that the Titans, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills were the three frontrunners for Watt’s services.
Clayton also ruled out Watt signing with his brothers T.J. and Derek in Pittsburgh while stating the Las Vegas Raiders were a dark horse candidate for the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Titans General Manager told reporters a week ago that he has had some contact with Watt and head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed in a recent Q&A with season-ticket holders that he and the Titans have discussed the possibility of signing the 31-year-old defensive end.
"When you go into free agency, there's a lot of things about player acquisition that go into it: what is best for your football team?” Vrabel said. “Cost is also a part of it. The fit is a part of it, and then the need […] You mentioned J.J. Watt, and there will be other veteran players that become available that we'll have discussions on, and we have had discussions on J.J. Watt.
“There's a lot of things that go into bringing in free agents, certainly ones that are past 30 or in the back half of their career. Those are all things that you wage and determine."
The Titans could use a pass rusher of Watt’s caliber after mustering just 19 sacks last season – third-fewest in the NFL. Watt had a bounce-back year in 2020, registering 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He played just eight games the season before while dealing with an injury.
However, given how extraordinarily bad free agent signings Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were for the team last year, Robinson would be best suited to do his due diligence to avoid any buyer’s remorse this year.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
