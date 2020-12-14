It didn’t take Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee long to find Derek Mason’s replacement.
According to multiple reports, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is expected to be named the Commodores’ next head football coach, the Post has confirmed. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.
An official announcement could come as early as late Monday.
Lea is a Nashville native and Montgomery Bell Academy graduate. He played baseball at both Birmingham-Southern and Belmont before transferring to Vanderbilt as a fullback.
A rising star among head coaching candidates, Lea was the runner-up for the Boston College head coaching job last year. He is this year a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
The 38-year-old Lea will take over a Vanderbilt program that went 27-55 in seven seasons under Mason, a run that included two bowl appearances. He reportedly interviewed for the job on Dec. 8.
Lee stated on Dec. 1 that she preferred an offensive-minded coach, but she wasn’t limiting herself by excluding any defense-first coaches or any potential first-time head coaches.
“What you don’t want to do is miss out on potential candidates because you’re narrowing your focus,” Lee said. “Having been a head coach (before) is something I’m interested in, but it’s not a deal-breaker.”
Under Lea, Notre Dame ranks 12th in the NCAA in scoring defense (17.1 points per game) and 14th in total defense (314.5 yards per game). He joined the Irish staff in 2017 as a linebackers coach but was promoted to defensive coordinator just one year later. He also has had stops at Wake Forest, Syracuse, UCLA, Bowling Green and South Dakota.
In Lea’s first year as defensive coordinator, Notre Dame went undefeated and reached the College Football Playoff before falling to eventual National Champion Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. The Irish were the No. 3-ranked team in the country at that point.
“Now we have a chance — if perhaps that wasn’t the case before — to actually show that we are serious about this commitment and investing in athletics does not take away from the academic caliber of this institution,” Lee stated.
Lea has his work cut out for him as only two coaches over the last 67 years — Steve Sloan and James Franklin — have posted a winning record at Vanderbilt.
Other candidates who reportedly were in the running included Charlotte’s Will Healy, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Buffalo’s Lance Leipold, Army’s Jeff Monken and former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher.
