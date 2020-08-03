With early voting in the rearview mirror, the top Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are headed toward the finish line of what Politico dubbed “the nastiest Republican primary in the country.”
Backed by millions of dollars in spending — some donated to themselves, some given by outside donors and some funneled to super PACs active in the race — Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty are wrangling in the final days before the Aug. 6 GOP primary. Both are trying to convince Republican voters that they are more loyal to President Trump and would make a better successor to retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.
For more than a year, Hagerty has had the coveted Trump endorsement in his back pocket. But in recent weeks, the once-sleepy race has appeared to tighten, as polls have shown Sethi, an orthopedic surgeon, in striking distance of Hagerty, an investor and former ambassador to Japan. The race’s uncertainty is also evidenced by Hagerty’s newfound focus on Sethi, whom he and his supporters have taken to attacking both on the airwaves and the stump.
Hagerty and his supporters have criticized Sethi for his nonprofit organization Healthy Tennessee, for making a $50 donation to a Democratic congressional candidate more than a decade ago and for applying for a nonpartisan White House fellowship — all attacks that Sethi says are misleading or flat-out wrong. They have also dubbed Sethi, who grew up in Hillsboro in Coffee County, “Massachusetts Manny” in reference to his time at Harvard Medical School and on the board of the Massachusetts Medical Society. Left unsaid, at least by the Hagerty camp, is that Hagerty got his start in business at the Boston Consulting Group.
“No amount of attacks and no amount of mischaracterizations are going to change what's about to happen in a week,” Sethi said after a campaign stop in Brentwood last week. “I really believe in the ability of Tennesseans to figure out what's real and what's true. The things I've heard across the state are that the tide is turning further against him because people don't like negative campaigning and they don't like being lied to, and that's what you're seeing. I think it's unfortunate, because I believe the ambassador is a good man. … I would encourage him to think about the example that he's setting for his children and for others in spending millions of dollars on attacks.”
Sethi and his supporters haven’t shied away from attacks of their own. They call Hagerty a Washington insider and point out that he was a friend and top fundraiser for Mitt Romney, now one of Trump’s top antagonists. In addition to Trump, Hagerty has called on GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn, with whom the winner of the Senate race will serve, for support in the final days of the campaign. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Vice President Mike Pence and others have also endorsed Hagerty in recent days.
“Your opponent, I’ve never heard of him before, and most importantly I know he wasn’t there for us like you were in 2016 when we had no chance of winning,” said the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in a recent podcast interview with Hagerty. “I know he wasn’t vocal about Trump and supporting that agenda throughout. It’s only now when he’s running for Senate, magically he pretends he’s all of a sudden on the team, he wants to do all these things that are Trumpian. I’ve never heard of the guy before.”
Regardless of the mudslinging that characterized the July portion of the campaign, both candidates have pledged absolute loyalty to Trump, who faces an election challenge of his own in November. And they have demonstrated precious few policy differences: They oppose abortion, demonize undocumented immigrants, are critical of China and decry the “radical mobs” they associate with the Black Lives Matter movement, with barely a mention of the substance of the movement.
Trump himself acknowledged that his favored candidate faces a “real primary” challenge, and neither Hagerty nor Sethi is shying away from Joe Namath-level confidence about the results on Thursday.
And though Republican turnout in early voting is down compared to 2018 — and Democratic turnout is up — few Republicans or other observers give much credence to the hope that the winner of the Democratic primary could upset Sethi or Hagerty. Nashville attorney James Mackler has the support of national Democrats in that contest, also on Thursday, though he faces other candidates including Marquita Bradshaw, Robin Kimbrough Hayes and Mark Pickrell.
“We are not going to let the liberals get a toehold in Tennessee,” Blackburn said in a call with Hagerty on Friday. “We are going to remain a conservative state, and we are going to push to be certain that we are a right-of-center nation. … They know he has a backbone of steel when it comes to standing up to the left. They know he can sniff out a liberal and he can end up finding a way to win that argument.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
