Work looms on a residential project for a South Davidson County parcel sitting adjacent to Lenox Village.
Nashville-based Ramston Capital owns the 3.2-acre property, with an address of 6210 Nolensville Pike, having paid $1.4 million for it in October 2020, according to Metro records.
A recently issued permit, valued at about $10.8 million, notes the project will include what seemingly will be a four-story building with 96 units. Nashville-based Batten & Shaw will serve as the general contractor, with Baker Barrios of Orlando as the architect. No detailed rendering has been released.
Relatedly, and according to a different Metro permit, the Ramston team seemingly has a residential project planned for a 6.55-acre site at 6228 Nolensville Pike, two parcels south of the site for The Views of Music City. That document notes approximately 146 units.
Ramston officials could not be reached for comment.
Work began on the aforementioned Lenox Village, which combines residential (both for-purchase and for-rent), retail and office, in the early 2000s.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
