The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department is hosting a variety of art, dance, music and general recreation programs for children, teens, adults and seniors at recreation centers across the county.
In facilities in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill, WCPR is offering a variety of activities, from oil and acrylic painting classes to youth and adult music programs, to educational and recreation-based instructional classes.
In August, a new kindergarten warm-up program will be held at the Franklin Recreation Complex, at 1120 Hillsboro Road, plus a series of music programs called Connecting the Dots that features toddler, pre-school, school age, teen and adult music classes.
Activities also include a variety of fall paint parties and some homeschool art programs. In addition, Tae Kwon Do and Polynesian Dance lessons continue at several of the main recreation facilities. There will also be registration for the 2021-22 dance year with our the Rhythm and Spirit Dance program.
Advanced registration is required for all programs. For more information on specific classes and activities, and to register, visit the WCPR website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.