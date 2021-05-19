The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced the opening of three multi-agency recovery centers this weekend to assist residents with valuable resources who were impacted by the March 2021 flooding, with one of those centers opening in Franklin.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the Franklin location will be opened at Grassland Middle School located at 2390 Hillsboro Road beginning Saturday, May 22.
The location will be open daily from May 22-Friday, May 28, including weekends, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It will remain open during those dates as needed.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as local agencies will be on site to help residents understand various disaster assistance programs, apply for disaster assistance and find other programs where they may receive recovery help.
The assistance comes as federal disaster assistance was approved for the county last week.
Residents in Davidson and Wilson County will also see two locations open in Nashville and Lebanon.
Nashville's location will be held at Plaza Mariachi, located at 3955 Nolensville Pike, from Saturday, May 22-Sunday, June 6.
That location will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will close Saturday, May 29 - Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
The Lebanon location will take place at the Wilson County School Administrative Training Center, located at 415 Harding Drive, from Saturday, May 22-Friday, May 28, as needed. That location will be open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
