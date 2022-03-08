On March 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, along the I-65 corridor conducted traffic enforcement during Operation Impact I-65, per a press release.
From the agencies that have reported their contact data, there were 45 officers working this operation along I-65 from the Kentucky State line to the Alabama State line.
The following results were taken from this operation:
- 35 citations for speeding more than 90 mph with 3 being more than 100 mph
- Speed: 284 stops
- Distracted Driving/ Hands Free: 26 stops
- Driving on Revoked/ Suspended: 7 stops
- No Seatbelt: 12 stops
- Light Law: 2 stops
- No Insurance: 2 stops
- Child Restraint: 4 stops
- Reckless Driving: 18 stops
- Move Over Law: 10 stops
- Following too close: 1 stops
- Other: 80 stops
- Warnings: 95 stops
- Warrants: 2 stops
- Misdemeanor drug: 3 stops
- Felony drug: 1 stop (14 grams- marijuana, 3 grams cocaine, scales, baggies, and stolen Glock 9mm)
The original release is as follows:
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will join other Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies along the I-65 corridor in conducting traffic enforcement to support the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in “Operation Impact 65," per a release.
There will be extra WCSO Deputies on patrol in support of this operation, which is set for this Sunday, March 6.
There is a rise in serious injury and fatal crashes along I-65 on Sundays. (Click here for TITAN crash data).
In 2021, there were 17 fatal crashes, 932 injury crashes and 406 property damage crashes on I-65.
The following agencies will be conducting traffic saturation patrols on I-65: Tennessee Highway Patrol from the Lawrenceburg and Nashville Districts, Spring Hill Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Millersville Police Department, White House Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
The primary focus will be impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, excessive speeding, following too close and unbelted motorists.
These are the main contributing factors to many of the crashes and injuries along I-65.
Some agencies participating in this operation will be supported with grant funding provided by the THSO.
