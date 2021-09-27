They came from near and far and, yes, from California.
The seventh annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin over the weekend greeted scores of people from all walks of life and a wide swath of locations. A sampling of festivalgoers by the Home Page found folks had traveled as far as from places such as Michigan, Oregon and California, to as near as Nashville, Murfreesboro and those “born and raised” in Franklin.
Ideal weather conditions, an abundance of food and drink options and a lineup of music that featured more than 50 acts across five stages made for plenty of happy pilgrims.
But what really caused the hills to swell with happy faces was the very return of Pilgrimage after last year’s pandemic-laden absence.
