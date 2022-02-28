“I want to welcome you all to our new home, where we’re going to change how we shelter.”
Those were the words of Ondrea Johnson Monday afternoon as she set the stage for the ribbon cutting on the new 35,000-square-foot Williamson County Animal Center. Johnson has been director of the center for the past four years.
Before a sun-drenched crowd of elected officials, project partners and various animal lovers from the community, a grand opening ceremony was held for the WCAC’s new facility.
Located off the former Old Charlotte Pike on Grisby Hayes Court — named for former County Commissioner and longtime animal advocate Judy Grisby Hayes — the new facility is more than twice the size of the previous location that opened in 1995 on Claude Yates Drive.
Attendees had the chance to tour the new Animal Center and learn more about it from staff and volunteers on hand. Some of its highlights include:
- Surgery center/medical wing: 3,000 square feet (with 12 dog-, 32 cat-holding kennels)
- Education/multipurpose hall: 1,300 square feet/100 seats
- Indoor dog training area: 1,200 square feet
- Dog/puppy kennel capacity: 86 (adoption 46, impound 26, medical 14)
- Cat/kitten kennel capacity: 100 (adoption 40, impound 28, medical 32)
- Outdoor walking trail
- Public dog park component
In addition to Johnson, other speakers were Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Nancy Conway from Williamson Inc. and Lisa Campbell from Mars Petcare. Mars was instrumental in making the new center a reality.
“At Mars, we know that pets make our lives better, and that’s why our purpose at Mars Petcare is to make a better world for pets,” Campbell said. “And a critical part of that is the amazing work that’s done by people like Ondrea and her team on pet health and homelessness. Their work is vital.”
The new WCAC officially opened Feb. 14. It is open for adoptions and other services at Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed Sunday.
