The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded each year to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne could seemingly win the award every year, but this year in particular, it couldn’t go to anyone else but him.
Rinne won the award on Monday night, beating out former teammate and current New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel. It’s his first King Clancy win and the second NHL award Rinne has won in his career, along with the Vezina Trophy in 2018.
The NHL will donate $25,000 to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund in Rinne’s name, which The Nashville Predators Foundation will match.
"After spending 15 years with the same organization and in the same city, and with the opportunities I've had through local charities in my community, this is very special to me," Rinne said. "At the same time, I want congratulate P.K. and Kurtis on their nomination and for everything they do for their communities. I want to thank the Predators and the Predators Foundation for letting us players get involved and help in our community. I also want to recognize Shea Weber, who helped start the 365 Fund with me. This award means a lot to me and my family, and it's a huge honor."
The 38-year-old Rinne has impacted the Nashville community through several initiatives including the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, the Best Buddies program, the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s.
More than $3 million has been donated to the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to support cancer research through the 365 Fund. In addition, Rinne’s work with the Best Buddies program helps advocate for individuals that suffer from intellectual and developmental disabilities.
But Rinne didn’t stop there. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he participated in the “Feed the Frontline” initiative, delivering meals to every Metro Nashville Police precinct and Metro Nashville Fire station. He also helped deliver more than 600 meals from Chick-fil-A to doctors and nurses at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and helped provide free coffee to medical professionals as well.
"I view the King Clancy Memorial Trophy as a lifetime achievement award of sorts, and Pekka winning this year is totally reflective of what he has done on the ice, but equally, if not more importantly, what he's done off the ice in our community," Predators GM David Poile said.
"For years — for good reason — Pekka has been the face of our franchise and our most popular player. This is shown by the countless hours he's spent working to make our community a better place and the sacrifices he's made to make the lives of everyone around him better. Pekka is completely deserving of this honor, and our organization couldn't be happier for him."
