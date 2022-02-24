Those closest to former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne know exactly how difficult it was for him to leave behind a city and a game that he’s loved for the last two decades.
But in seeing the ear-to-ear grin on his face as he talked about being a full-time father and embracing a new “normal” life, it’s easy to see the peace Rinne has found post-retirement.
There’s no question Rinne left the Predators better than when he found them as a lanky 20-year-old eighth-round draft pick who never expected his hockey career to go beyond playing in the Finnish League with a hope of one day backstopping a game or two for the Finnish National Team.
Rinne’s on-ice success has been well-documented: 369 wins, 60 shutouts, eight seasons with 30 or more wins, a Western Conference title, a Stanley Cup Final appearance, a Presidents’ Trophy, a Vezina Trophy, and the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, wins, goals-against average, saves, and total ice time.
However, the 15-year-veteran will tell you that what he did off the ice, which includes his work with the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, the Best Buddies program, the Make-A-Wish foundation, the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s, and his role in serving the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire Station and Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic, is what he’s most proud of.
“I’ve been reflecting a lot on my career from the early days coming to Nashville, but then the work in the community and different charities, I think that’s a huge part of my legacy and it means so much to me,” Rinne said. “I think growing up, playing in the NHL, you just want to make a team and make it to the NHL, you don’t think about anything else.
“The first opportunities I got to go into the community and help out or visit kids, I didn’t think I could make a difference. You think, ‘I’m just a hockey player.’ But once you start seeing you can make a difference, it’s amazing. That’s way bigger than wins and losses. Obviously, hockey gives us that platform, but [my community work] is very important to me.”
Sure, Rinne’s 2018 Vezina Trophy winning season was awfully impressive. But he’ll tell you he’s just as proud of his 2021 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded each year to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” as he is his Vezina.
That’s just the kind of player Rinne is. That’s the kind of person he is — one who shies away from the spotlight and quietly prefers to say and do the right things, setting an example of how to carry oneself off the ice not only for his teammates but for the generation of new or casual fans.
“I think he might be one of the most-respected guys to ever play this game that will have his jersey retired,” Predators center and former teammate Ryan Johansen said. “I think the way he carries himself, which we all know and we’ve all talked about so much…but I think you’re going to see from the fans and ex-players that have come to town and his teammates, just a true one last chance for this city to show love for him and make this night amazing.
“He was a huge part of this franchise for so long and had such a huge impact on hockey in Nashville for generations coming up and these kids falling in love with the game. I’m sure a lot of those kids will be here today, maybe 16 years old and watched him when they were young kids, and it’s going to be so cool to see him get the recognition one more big time on a big stage and it’ll be a cool moment seeing him looking up at his own jersey going up into the rafters.”
Thursday’s number retirement ceremony at Bridgestone Arena represents perhaps the final chapter written in the story of the best goaltender in Predators’ history; a final chance to say goodbye not only for Rinne himself but for the fans whose lives he impacted over the last 15 years.
Rinne has never been one to willingly step into the spotlight. But given the circumstances, I think he’ll make an exception Thursday night.
“I don’t think I’m at my comfort level when it’s all about me,” Rinne said. “Saying that, I realize it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m going to take it all in, and I’m extremely proud of [my accomplishments].”
