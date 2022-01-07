While much of Williamson County remains coated in snow, temperatures will rise and rain will fall on Saturday, bringing an end to the latest round of winter weather.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, Williamson County saw 4'-6' of snow with the heaviest snowfall impacting northern Williamson County.
First responder agencies are continuing to ask residents to stay off the roads throughout the night as roads begin to freeze again.
NWS reports that Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. Rain will impact the region early Sunday morning before dawn with between a quarter to a half inch of rain possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.