The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Library's Teen Advisory Board are putting out the call for local musicians to compete in their upcoming Battle of the Bands Contest with submissions now extended until March 21.
As previously reported, the contest will be a part of the library's upcoming Rites of Spring which will take place at 6 p.m. on March 26.
Local bands will perform live for a chance to open at one of Brentwood's summer concerts which draw thousands of residents and visitors each year.
Submission guidelines for the Battle of the Bands Contest can be found here.
Tickets for the all-ages event will be $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (five max per group) with proceeds benefiting End Slavery Tennessee, a group that advocates for human trafficking victims.
“EndSlaveryTN is not only a wonderfully executed non-profit, but is also a way to see how much this affects so many people in so many places. I am very excited to give back to such an amazing organization and get the community involved," TAB Social Chair Sydney Dooley-Smith said in a news release.
"Rites of Spring is an event for everyone. There will be learning, understanding, and, of course, amazing entertainment! We want to thank the Friends of the Brentwood Library for sponsoring the event, so all of the proceeds can benefit EndSlaveryTN."
The event will also feature a physical art contest with the chance to win a cash prize.
Submissions for physical art will be accepted from March 21-25 and must be dropped off at the Library's circulation desk, with guidelines here.
