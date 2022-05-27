Harpeth Conservancy’s annual Family Fun Day is returning Saturday, June 18, at property on Berrys Chapel Road in Franklin.
The day will be scheduled in two sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. As the summer programs kick off this year, this is an opportunity to join in on this river event. Families and caretakers of children can participate in a variety of exciting activities including:
- Fly Fishing — try casting flies on land in a large open area
- Entomology — learn about the insects that fish love
- Wildlife demonstrations — learn about fish, snakes and more
- Kayaking — children under age 12 are encouraged to kayak in the shallow water safely with all gear provided
- Scavenger hunt — explore a trail to find flying fish, a pink piano-playing flamingo, and maybe even Bigfoot
- Snow cones — cool off with this favorite treat
This is a free event for all ages and gives an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the local natural environment, per a press release. Adults will be required to supervise their children and to complete waivers prior to the event. The event will be hosted on a private property along the Harpeth River. The exact address, directions and what to bring and wear will be provided upon registration.
In line with COVID-19 precautions, all supplies will be provided and cleaned between uses. The number of participants is limited to 50 for each of the two sessions on the Harpeth.
Click here for registration details.
