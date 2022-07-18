National Republicans’ site selection committee picked Milwaukee over Nashville as the host for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The decision is not final, as the full Republican National Committee still must vote on a host city.
“It is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process,” RNC Senior Adviser Richard Walters told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Meanwhile, Nashville city leaders have sought to throw a wrench in the process, particularly in the weeks since Republican-appointed justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Metro Councilmembers have opposed a resolution that would formalize the city’s commitment to cooperating with the Republican convention, though it could still be considered in the coming weeks.
State Republican leaders who control the Tennessee General Assembly have threatened Nashville with retribution for opposing the convention.
