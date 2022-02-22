With Tuesday's heavy downpour, a few roads in Williamson County have been closed due to flooding.
A flood advisory has been issued for Williamson County until 6:30 p.m. as rainfall continues. "Low-lying and poorly drained" areas are most at risk for minor flooding, says the National Weather Service.
Rain will continue throughout Tuesday night into the earliest hours of Wednesday. There will be a dry spell before rain returns to the forecast Wednesday evening and all day Thursday.
According to Williamson County Emergency Management says that a handful of roads at the moment have become impassable: the constantly updating list of closed roads can be viewed here.
"The map will be updated as needed to display road closures," WCEM's Hannah Bleam writes. "As roads reopen, they will be pulled off of the map. Information regarding any facility closures, links to outage maps, and more can be found on the page."
WCEM's website with additional information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.