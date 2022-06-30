Brentwood will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park on Monday, July 4, and several roads will be closed to maintain safety for a portion of the event.
The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Beginning around 8 p.m., all of the roads leading into Crockett Park will be closed and drop offs will not be allowed.
The following roads will be open for one-way traffic for those who are exiting the park:
- Wilson Pike – northbound from Crockett Road to Concord Road
- Wilson Pike – southbound from Crockett Road to Moores Lane
- Crockett Road – eastbound from the rear park exit to Arrowhead Drive
- Crockett Road – westbound from Volunteer Pkwy to Wilson Pike
After the fireworks show concludes, all roads will be reopened. For more information click here.
