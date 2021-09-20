Several roads across the county are closed due to flooding.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 7:40 p.m., nearly a dozen roads had been impacted by rising waters.
Those roads include:
Noah Road and Mack Hatcher
Carters Creek Pike at Perkins Road
Carters Creek Pike at Popes Chapel
Sulphur Springs at Leiper's Creek
Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Homeplace Lane at Brush Creek Road
Horn Tavern Road at Cardinal Lane
2001 Fairview Boulevard
5700 Carters Creek Pike
The county provides an updating map of road closures here.
The Spring Hill Police Department and Spring Hill Fire Department have reported that several roads outside of the city limits are also flooded including at Beechcroft Road and Charles Lane, while a water rescue took place at Cleburne Road and Petty Lane when a motor vehicle became trapped in the flood waters.
As of 7 p.m., the Maury County Sheriff's Department announced that the following roads in Maury County were closed:
Commented