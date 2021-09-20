242560090_4714802711871618_6257684858994149498_n.jpg
Spring Hill Police Department/Facebook

Several roads across the county are closed due to flooding.

According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 7:40 p.m., nearly a dozen roads had been impacted by rising waters.

Those roads include:

Noah Road and Mack Hatcher

Carters Creek Pike at Perkins Road

Carters Creek Pike at Popes Chapel

Sulphur Springs at Leiper's Creek

Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road

Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road

Homeplace Lane at Brush Creek Road

Horn Tavern Road at Cardinal Lane

2001 Fairview Boulevard

5700 Carters Creek Pike

The county provides an updating map of road closures here.

The Spring Hill Police Department and Spring Hill Fire Department have reported that several roads outside of the city limits are also flooded including at Beechcroft Road and Charles Lane, while a water rescue took place at Cleburne Road and Petty Lane when a motor vehicle became trapped in the flood waters. 

242585596_4714732531878636_5496467876488365972_n.jpg

As of 7 p.m., the Maury County Sheriff's Department announced that the following roads in Maury County were closed:

Les Robinson at Barker
Knob Creek at Taylor Road
Gravel Hill Road at Theta
Sulphur Springs Branch Road
Roy Dodson Road
Carter’s Creek Pike low areas
Beechcroft at Claire Drive
Beechcroft at Petty Lane
166 N at Gibson Hollow
Santa Fe Pike at Diner
Snow Creek at Old Santa Fe Pike
Santa Fe Pike at Roberts Bend Road
Hayes Denton at Buck Daniels
Hampshire Pike low areas at Downtown
Hampshire Pike at Lewis County Line - Possible mudslide
Valley Creek at Tanyard Hollow Road
Scott Hollow at Dugger Road
Rippey Lake at Roy Thompson
Taylor Store at Cathey's Creek Road
Graham Road
Bridge at Campbell Station Road
Baptist Church Rd at Culleoka Hwy
Les Robinson at Sulphur Springs - Tree blocking road
 
Residents should check on updates from MCSD here.