Flooding has closed several roads across Williamson County on Monday.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 10 a.m. the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Kidd Road at Nolensville Road
- Highway 431 (Lewisburg Pike) at Tom Anderson Road
- Kedron Road at Old Kedron Road
- Duplex Road at Chapman's Retreat Drive
- Duplex Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
- McLemore Avenue at Old Kedron Road
- Miles Johnson Parkway at Harvey Springs Drive
A complete and updating list of road closures can be found here.
The National Weather Service Nashville issued a Flash Flood Warning for several Williamson County communities until 11 a.m. on Monday.
First responder agencies remind travelers to never attempt to cross flooded roadways on foot or in a vehicle.
