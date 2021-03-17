Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made his position on the team’s 28th-ranked defense perfectly clear last month.
Robinson stated he believed Tennessee’s underwhelming defensive performance across the board was more of a reflection of the team’s personnel than the coaching job by now-defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
With the subsequent roster moves Robinson has made over the last week — adding edge rusher Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Janoris Jenkins while cutting cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson plus safety Kenny Vaccaro — he’s made it abundantly implicit that last year’s results will not be tolerated in 2021.
“When it comes to execution of defense, there’s a lot of things that go into it,” Robinson said. “There’s the call itself, there’s the execution of the call, it’s the players that are on the field trying to execute the call. It’s more than one thing when things go good, and when things don’t go so good. It’s a combination of a lot of different things on every single play.”
Cutting Butler, Vaccaro and Jackson saved the Titans around $26 million, providing some much-needed flexibility with the $182.5 million salary cap. But gutting a secondary that allowed the fourth-most passing yards (4,439), second-most passing touchdowns (36) and third-most first downs (247) last year is a move that seems both necessary and puzzling at the same time.
Butler, Vaccaro and Jackson combined for just four interceptions, 19 pass breakups and zero forced fumbles last year; Jenkins had three interceptions and 12 pass breakups himself, and quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 79 with a completion percentage of 59 when targeting him.
In his nine-year career, the 32-year-old Jenkins has 26 interceptions, 118 pass break ups and six forced fumbles. He ranks third among all players in pass break ups since 2018, behind only James Bradberry and Stephon Gilmore.
Jenkins’ presence should improve the Titans’ man coverage scheme, which they played 48 percent of the time last year and yielded the second-most touchdown passes (28), according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Dupree and Autry are no doubt upgrades over Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley, however, the jury is still out on whether the Titans are better off with Jenkins and Kristian Fulton over Butler and Jackson.
