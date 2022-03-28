To call Julio Jones’ one-year run with the Tennessee Titans a disappointment would be an understatement.
Tennessee spent a total of $27.5 million plus second- and fourth-round picks to bring the 33-year-old over from Atlanta last season but got a minimal return on their investment — 31 receptions, 434 yards and a single touchdown over 10 games.
Speaking with Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt at the NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson explained the 10-game sample size was all he needed to see before deciding the seven-time Pro Bowler did not fit into Tennessee’s long-term plans due to his injury history.
"It certainly was not a lack of effort on his part," Robinson said. "He tried his best to get out there, but he was battling it all year long. At the end of the day, and it's on our wall in the training room: 'Availability is just as important as ability.' And, unfortunately for him — no fault of anybody — he just wasn't available for us as much as he would have liked to have been, and certainly as we would have liked [him] to have been.”
No one would blame Robinson for playing it safe in his search for a new No. 2 receiver to complement A.J. Brown after his swing and miss with Jones.
Instead of going the conservative route, signing a veteran wideout for the league minimum and drafting a high-upside WR in next month’s draft, Robinson took another home run shot, sending a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Robert Woods.
"I think [Woods] fits a lot of the characteristics and traits that we look for on the field," Robinson said. "He's an aggressive player, a willing blocker, a good route runner. He runs a lot of the route concepts we like. He's a tough player, he's a smart player.
“As we started to get permission to talk and investigate him as a person, everything that I remember about him coming out of USC — how he prepared, his willingness to buy into the team and help the team, and to try to do his job to the best of his ability to help his teammates, was certainly echoed by everybody that has ever worked with him or been a teammate of his.”
It's clear as Robinson constructs his roster for 2022, he’s placing a premium on durability and longevity.
Tennessee’s top in-house re-signings — Harold Landry, Ben Jones and Ola Adeniyi — have missed a combined four games out of 275 over the course of their collective careers. Even free agent acquisition Austin Hooper has missed only nine games in six seasons.
Although Woods is coming off an ACL tear in mid-November, he assured reporters — without putting a timetable on his return — that he’s right on track with his recovery. Prior to last season, Woods had been a stable presence in the lineup through his first eight seasons, missing just 12 games.
If there’s anything to be learned from the Jones experiment last year, it’s that Robinson and the Titans value a player making it onto the field almost as much as what the player does when they're on it. While the plan appears to be to ease Woods into the fold, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were given a short leash thanks to his predecessor.
“We are excited about him, and I know he is attacking the rehab process,” Robinson said. “We'll see how that goes. But he is excited to be a part of [our team].”
