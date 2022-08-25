Seventeen-year-old Brentwood High School student Mia Morris performed again on America’s Got Talent's semifinals episode on Tuesday, where she received mixed reviews but showcased her range of talents.
Morris performed another one of her original songs, "We Were Never Friends," which saw her return to her one-woman-band style, playing guitar, bass, multiple drum sets and a ukulele.
"A lot of the times the vocals were out of tune, however, what I did like about you is you didn't compromise," Judge Simon Cowell said. "It was like a fantastic mess, but in a weird way that was good, because the worst thing would have been that you'd have sung a really safe cover and been really sweet and whatever and that would have been boring, so I like you."
"I said it in the audition, you are the coolest girl, and I still think you are," Judge Sofia Vergara said, with Judge Heidi Klum comparing Morris to pop star Avril Lavigne.
"I think you made a wrong choice," Judge Howie Mandel said of the song Morris performed, a comment that received boos from the crowd, while also calling her "a rock star."
View her entire performance below.
AGT airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m., and beginning Aug. 10, the show will also air every Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Morris will learn her future with the show when the next episode airs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, where the audience's voting results will be revealed.
More information about the show can be found here.
Viewers can cheer on Morris by watching the show or keeping up with her live performances and studio recordings here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.