Saddle Up! and the Williamson County 4-H program are beneficiaries of the Equine Educational Event that will be held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The event, hosted by United Farm & Home Co-op and the Tennessee Equine Hospital, will feature Purina ambassador Amberley Snyder as guest speaker.
Snyder will share her story of triumph over tragedy, specifically her journey of perseverance following a paralyzing car accident. Though the odds were against her, Snyder’s passion for rodeo inspired her to break past any physical barriers.
Today, she competes across the nation on the amateur and professional rodeo circuit in barrel racing and breakaway roping. Recognized by the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and The National Cowboy Heritage Museum, Snyder travels the nation sharing this story in hopes of inspiring others. Her core message — no matter what happens, you have the strength to overcome.
The doors open at 5 p.m., where food trucks will be available, followed by a Saddle Up! demonstration before the program. Click here to purchase tickets.
More information on Saddle Up! can be found here, and go here for more on the Williamson County 4-H program. To learn more about United Farm & Home Co-op, click here.
