While Roman Josi may not have gotten a lot of love in the Hart Trophy discussion, the Nashville Predators captain was nominated for another prestigious award.
Josi was named one of three finalists on Friday for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association.
The other two finalists are Toronto’s Auston Matthews, who was also a finalist last year, and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who won the award last season and has won it three times in the last five years.
Dubbed Roman “franchise record breaker” Josi by teammate Ryan Johansen, the 31-year-old defenseman broke several Predators records in 2021 including single-season points, single-season assists, shots, assists per game and total goals on ice for.
Josi led all defensemen in points (96), assists (73), points per game (1.25), even strength points (59), power play goals (11), shots (281), percentage of team goals scored or assisted on (36.6), controlled zone exits per game (7.56), controlled zone entries per game (4.33) and offensive zone loose puck recoveries per game (7.83), per Sportlogiq.
He finished second among defensemen in goals (23), power play points (37), and offensive zone puck possession time per game (0:53), and he ranked third in total puck possession time per game (2:31) and eighth in average ice time (25:33).
Among all skaters, Josi ranked 11th in scoring, fifth in assists, sixth in power play points and 12th in shots.
Josi also led all defensemen with four four-point games (most since 1992-93), 12 three-point games (most since 1993-94) and 26 multi-point games.
He was the only defenseman who led his team in scoring, and only two players in NHL history recorded a higher percentage of their teams points in a single season than Josi’s 13.2 percent this year — Bobby Orr, who did so three times, and Erik Karlsson in 2015.
Josi is only the eighth defensemen in league history to record at least 96 points in a single season, and he tallied the most points by a blueliner since Phil Housley during the 1992-93 season.
