Ron Brock plans to spend a lot of time working on his pottery hobby, traveling, working out, visiting friends and family and coaching as an assistant in the next few years.
Brock will have a lot of free time after resigning as Page’s girls basketball coach nearly two weeks ago.
He went 158-59 during the past seven seasons, including the school’s first state tournament appearances during the past two years.
“It was basically a timing issue,” Brock said. “This was the right time based on where I’m at and I thought this was the best chance to get a coach that could be there for maybe 10 years or more and grow with the program.”
Page has some great returning talent and Brock believes it will be a highly sought-after job.
The Lady Patriots’ freshmen won the Williamson County junior varsity championship this season.
“And the middle school is rocking and rolling,” Brock said.
Brock, 63, said it was difficult stepping down, knowing that the potential is there for more successful seasons.
“I love the girls that are there,” Brock said. “They’re the best.”
Brock also coached Page from for seven seasons from 1993-2000.
Then he went 77-68 at Ravenwood for five seasons from 2010-15.
The Lady Raptors made it to the sectional in 2011.
Brock played forward at Bearden and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) He ran track at Middle Tennessee State.
Brock wants to have more time to work out to lose weight so he can improve his health because his father and grandmother died of heart attacks.
Faith Wilken, Page’s career scoring leader with over 2,000 points, was one of the best players Brock ever coached.
She’s now a redshirt junior guard at Trevecca.
Brock’s biggest win was a 63-53 victory over Northwest in a 2021 Class AAA sectional that sent Page to its first state tournament appearance.
“We got to do it in front of our home crowd,” Brock said. “It was a special moment.”
His most painful loss was his first career defeat when Cascade lost to Eagleville in 1983.
“We were 7-0 and they had a big 6-foot-2 girl named Linda Puckett who wound up having a lot of scoring records at Lipscomb University when she went there,” Brock said. “They beat us and that was probably my worst loss. It was because I’m a competitor and I hate to lose at anything.”
Brock also coached for four years at New Richmond (Cincinnati).
“I just followed my wife around,” Brock said of Kellye. “She was a Kroger executive for just about as many years as I coached. We went where we needed to for our family and that was wherever she was moving up the corporate ladder, and it was up to me to find coaching jobs wherever I could.”
Brock coached for 39 years, including 27 as a girls head coach.
He also coached boys basketball, track and field, cross country, tennis, baseball and football.
“I love coaching,” Brock said. “It’s in my blood.”
Brock’s son, Adam, was his basketball assistant for 13 seasons.
Page set a school record for wins this season, going 31-4.
The Lady Patriots made it to the Class AAA semifinals, falling to Jackson South Side 49-46.
The Page seniors went 111-21 during their four-year careers.
“All I’ve tried to do is teach the game and help these people that I coached love the game as much as they can and value winning above all costs,” Brock said. “And that’s not just winning on the court, the score at the end of the game. That’s winning in the classroom, winning at how you treat each other, winning in your relationships and just about everything you do.”
