Many believed that former Vanderbilt point guard Saben Lee made a mistake by not returning to school last year and remaining in the NBA Draft.
Lee’s gamble on himself paid off when he was taken in the second round by the Utah Jazz and flipped to the Detroit Pistons. Now, after an impressive rookie season, the Pistons are bringing Lee back on a new three-year contract.
Playing on a two-way contract, Lee averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds per game, in 48 outings, including seven starts. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3 while hitting 68.5 percent of his free throws.
Lee played a career-high 33 minutes during a Feb. 21 loss to the Orlando Magic. He scored in double figures in eight games, including three 20-point games and a career-high 22 points in a 119-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 11.
The 22-year-old is considered part of the Pistons “core four” with Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The previous three were already under contract. Lee joined Detroit’s roster shortly after Hayes suffered a hip injury
Lee will join the Pistons’ summer league roster; the team plays its first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
At Vanderbilt, Lee averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 96 games with 78 starts. He was an All-SEC second team selection in 2020.
