The Rotary Club of Brentwood announced a new college scholarship in the name of late Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
According to a news release, the $8,000 scholarship will be eligible for Williamson County students and Overton High School students who are incoming freshman who are majoring in criminal justice at Middle Tennessee State University.
Legieza, who was killed in a 2020 traffic crash while on duty, is an MTSU alumnus who earned his degree in criminal justice prior to his law enforcement career.
The scholarship will offer a student $2,000 per year for four years, and in addition, applications are currently open for three $10,000 Brentwood Rotary Club general scholarships for eligible students at Ravenwood, Brentwood and Overton High Schools.
“Brentwood Rotary Club is honored to award this new scholarship honoring our fallen hero, Officer Destin Legieza. These students who follow the path of Criminal Justice will certainly serve to broaden Officer Legieza’s legacy of serving and protecting,” Brentwood Rotary Club President Betsy Crossley said in the news release.
Students who receive scholarships are encouraged to attend a Rotary Club of Brentwood meeting annually to provide a brief update on past years’ experience. This meeting is usually scheduled for the first week of June.
The scholarship award is based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and work experience, written statements, recommendations and financial need. More information about the scholarship opportunities, including how to apply, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.