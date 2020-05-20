The Rotary Club of Brentwood has award four-year college scholarships to three local high school seniors and two additional scholarships to two more students.
According to a news release, Brentwood High School senior Carlton "Avery" Robinson, John Overton High School senior Jonathan Peng and Ravenwood High School senior Sona Davis all received an annual $2,500 scholarship for four years of college education, which are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.
Robinson, the son of April Eaton, will attend the University of Louisville in the fall where he will study bioengineering.
Robinson has also been selected for the 2020 Brown-Forman Engineering Academy, which he will attend virtually this summer before beginning college.
Some of Robinson's high school activities include percussionist (marimba) in the Marching Band, Wind Ensemble and Winter Drumline, member and past treasurer of the Tennessee Aquatic Project and research intern for two Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Programs; the Discover Cancer Research Summer Science Academy and the Discover Biomedical Research Program.
"These scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School, and Ravenwood High School," the news release reads.
Peng, the son of Timothy and Shwe Peng, will attend Tennessee Tech in the fall where he will computer science.
Peng was co-captain of the Science Olympiad, was a member of the Technology Student Association which placed in both regional and state competitions and was selected to the TN Governor’s School for Emerging Technologies. He was also a member of the National Honors Society, Cyber Patriots Club and received the Cambridge AICE Diploma with merits.
Davis, daughter of Reeju and Meekahl Davis, will attend Emory University in the fall where she will study neuroscience and behavioral biology and hopes to pursue a career in pediatrics.
Davis served as the Student Body President, Secretary of the Science National Honors Society and captain of the Varsity Girls Bowling Team.
She also spent many hours serving the community as a volunteer at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and as Founder of Generations Connected, a club that connects high school students to senior citizens all over Brentwood by teaching them how to use technology.
In addition, the Brentwood Rotary Club awarded $1000 Scholarships to students serving as Interact Club Presidents.
Those scholarships were awarded to BHS senior Asher Tabor and OHS senior Susveen Sharanshi.
According to the news release, Interact Club is a service organization for high school students who desire to volunteer their time to aid school and community, and sponsored by Rotary.
“Each spring, our club offers a pancake breakfast to serve the Brentwood community," Rotary Club of Brentwood President Sarah Johnson said in the news release. "This year due to COVID-19, we had a No-Show Pancake Day where we asked citizens to stay home and spend time with their families. The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation stepped in and continued this club initiative of awarding scholarships. We are amazed at this year’s winners and their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them change the world in the future.
“Every dollar we raise is poured back into the community. Our first donation is to scholarships. We are proud to be able to support these outstanding high school students.”
Rotary International brings together a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, connecting 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries and geographical areas.
More information about the Rotary Club of Brentwood can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.