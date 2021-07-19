The Rotary Club of Brentwood awarded three local high school graduates with four-year college scholarships.
Brentwood High School graduate Marvin “M.J.” Brown, Ravenwood High School graduate Srihita Adabala and John Overton High School graduate Patricia Harrison were each awarded with $2,500 scholarships for each of their four years of college.
Brown is the son of Marvin and Candace Brown, and will attend Washington University this fall.
Brown served as BHS's Class Representative and Student Body Treasurer in Student Council and Captain of Forensics (Speech and Debate) and placed in state and international DECA tournaments, performed in school theater productions and participated in the Black Student Association.
He is also an Eagle Scout and classical pianist who volunteers his time to the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Nashville Cemetery to honor veterans.
Brown has also been selected as an Ervin Scholar at WashU where he plans to major in Business with a minor in International Relations or Spanish.
Harrison is the daughter of Bonnie Harrison, and will attend Tennessee Tech in the fall. She plans to pursue veterinary medicine.
At her time at John Overton High School, Harrison earned her AICE diploma, played soccer and tennis and was quite active in DECA, earning International Qualifier two consecutive years. She also participated in the Science Olympiad several years where she placed in three of her four events at the Regional Finals.
She has also been active in her church where she served on the Judson Baptist Student Leadership Team.
Adabala is the daughter of Ramesh and Chitti Adabala, and will attend The Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall where she plans to study Computer Science.
Adabala was active in student organizations like speech and debate, Model UN, TEDxYouth and Amnesty International in addition to playing piano and training in carnatic music.
She also served the community through Sunrise Franklin, Next Generation Politics and the Girl Scouts.
The Brentwood Rotary Club is also awarding a $1000 Scholarships to Ron Ye for serving as Interact Club President of Brentwood High School, a service organization for high school students who desire to volunteer their time to aid school and community and sponsored by Rotary.
“The graduating class of 2021 has endured one of the most difficult high school careers in recent history” Rotary Club of Brentwood President Keely Hall said in a news release.
“They had their junior year suddenly cut short by nearly three months, endured a summer of pandemic-induced anxiety and uncertainty about what was to come of their senior year, and then when that senior year did come around, it was filled with virtual classes, masks, contact tracing, quarantines and was anything but a typical senior year.
But, these students that the Rotary Club of Brentwood Scholarship Committee selected to be our recipients this year met every one of those challenges and rose high above them. We are truly inspired by the accomplishments and the fortitude of this year’s Rotary Club of Brentwood Scholars and are excited to see all the ways in which they will positively impact our community and our world."
More information about the Rotary Club of Brentwood can be found here.
