The Rotary Club of Brentwood will host the 16th Annual Little Harpeth River Cleanup on Saturday, Jan. 30, in accordance with the group's motto, "Service above self."
The annual event will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library with the event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
According to a news release, the Rotary Club of Brentwood is seeking volunteers to help with the cleanup efforts for the river that serves as the main outlet for storm water drainage for the City of Brentwood and surrounding communities.
Masks are required for all participants and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and all of the tools and instructions needed for the cleanup will be provided by the club.
Anyone or any group interested in participating in the cleanup efforts should email Patrick Wright at [email protected] or call 615-428-8596.
