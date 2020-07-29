The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a fundraising agreement with the Rotary Club of Brentwood and Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation for a future inclusive playground planned for Granny White Park.
The idea of an inclusive playground that has equipment for children with and without disabilities has been discussed by the Brentwood Parks Board since the end of 2019.
The city included the item in their fiscal year 2021 budget (page 64) for a budgeted $1.875 million for inclusive playgrounds in Granny White and Crockett Parks over the next four years within the Capital Improvements Program.
The budgeted money would cover initial planning and preliminary engineering efforts for the first playground, while construction funding is currently expected to be included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
According to the online agenda, the Rotary Club of Brentwood approached the city with a proposal to partner together on a fundraising effort towards the project, with Granny White Park to be the location of the city's first inclusive playground project and Crockett Park listed as a potential site for a second project in the future.
Per city policy the agreement is between the city and both the Rotary Club of Brentwood and the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation, and includes the following primary terms:
- The Club is authorized to solicit sponsorships for the City's planned playground project in accordance with the City's sponsorship program.
- Sponsorships will require advance approval by the City Manager.
- The Club may develop a sponsorship website with links to the City's website, and the City may include links on its website to the Club's sponsorship website.
- All sponsorship promotional materials developed by the Club shall be approved by the City.
- The Club will have one representative on an ad-hoc citizen committee intended to be formed to assist in planning/design of the playground.
- The City may independently seek or accept sponsorships for the project, but agrees to coordinate and communicate with the Club on any such efforts.
- Sponsorship funds will be accepted by the Club's Charitable Foundation and transferred to the City no later than 30 days prior to the scheduled award of a construction contract.
- The Club and Foundation will keep appropriate financial records related to the sponsorship efforts and provide quarterly reports to the City.
- If the Club raises at least $100,000 in sponsorships, then the Club will be appropriately recognized at a prominent location at the playground. In addition, the City and Club will work together to develop a tiered recognition program for individual donors/sponsors contributing in excess of $1,000 each.
Commissioners thanked Rotary Club of Brentwood member and past president Sarah Johnson for their interest and efforts during the commission meeting that was held electronically due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said that a new committee was formed within the club and has started recruiting supporters and researching grant opportunities to help raise money.
"Our Rotary board starts and inclusive playground committee, of which I am the chair, and that committee is going to be made up for this fundraising activity," Johnson said."We welcome any and all efforts from the community."
More information about the Rotary Club of Brentwood can be found here.
