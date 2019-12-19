The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host exercise events, Bridge Night and more for the week of Dec. 23 through Dec. 29, but the library will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Monday
Revive Restorative Yoga will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday. This class uses trusted techniques (linking gentle movements and focused concentration on breath) into a series of postures working deep on the inter-connective tissues to promote “internal cleansing” and well-being in all areas of life. There is a $5 Class Fee with registration available online.
Tuesday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Wednesday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Thursday
Bridge Night at the Library will take place on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. where participants can learn how to play or practice their skills at Bridge. The free program will not include an instructor but card and card tables will be provided. Registration is required.
Friday
LEGO Mania! will be the featured program of the week on Friday at 4:30 p.m. where participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity in a fun filled afternoon of building their own designs. The free event is open to children aged 5-12 and registration is available online. Any children 5 or under must have adult/parent supervision. The library will provide the LEGOs.
Saturday
Story Time will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with songs, a story and a simple craft. The program is free with no registration required.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the goal of facilitating flexibility, strength, stamina, balance and a focus on proper breathing techniques. Joy will suggest modifications to poses to accommodate “every body.” The all-level class has a $5 fee with online registration.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
