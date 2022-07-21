No big surprise here, but the weekend looks to be baking hot. But it should be plenty dry for these suggested outings.
Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
This is the fiddlers jamboree deluxe, and it returns to the Franklin town square Friday and Saturday. The free event kicks off Friday with performances by Larry & Cheryl Chunn & A Step Ahead from 7-8:30 p.m. and The Fiddle Man-Tim Watson from 8:30-10 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday will see a variety of musical competitions with individual musicians playing mandolins, banjos and more to full band competitions and some Appalachian flatfoot dancing.
Attendees can also see square dancing as well as enjoy a variety of food and crafts vendors.
Complete contest rules can be found here, and more information about the event can be found on its website or Facebook page.
Men of St. Paul’s BBQ
Smoked meats, plentiful sides and delectable desserts can be purchased through the day Saturday and enjoyed at home (or somewhere off-premise), and all for a good cause. Proceeds from the BBQ will continue to serve such diverse groups and programs as WAVES, Franktown Open Hearts, Mountaintop Ministries, Daughters of the King, CITY, Boys and Girls Club and the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s youth programs.
Meals of chicken and pork and various sides will be all pre-packaged and are available for $15. Bulk items such as pork by the pound, pork butts, whole chickens, and chicken leg quarters will be available as well while supplies last. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 510 West Main St. in Franklin. It’s recommended orders be placed in advance, by noon Thursday. Go to the event website to order.
‘Soul’
As part of its summer series of Movies in the Park, the city of Franklin Parks Department will be presenting this Disney/Pixar favorite from 2020 at Pinkerton Park Friday night. Reviews for Soul were generally favorable, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring it at 97 percent.
Get your blankets and chairs out by 8 p.m. and enjoy this film under the stars. If you forget your snacks, there will be some on-site for purchase.
