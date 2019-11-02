The John P. Holt Brentwood Library has a variety of programs for the week of Nov. 4 - 10. Check out the details below.
Monday
Revive Restorative Yoga will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday. This class uses trusted techniques (linking gentle movements and focused concentration on breath) into a series of postures working deep on the inter-connective tissues to promote “internal cleansing” and well-being in all areas of life. There is a $5 Class Fee with registration available online.
Tuesday
Polymer Clay 101 will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants will learn the basics of working with polymer clay and then have fun making some simple canes to cover a small vase, wrap a pen, or make a small bowl. The class has a fee of $15.
Wednesday
The Scholastic Chess Club will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for children ages 7-12.
An onsite chess coach from the Nashville Chess Center will guide kids in beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies. Everyone child is welcome no matter your skill chess level, and boards are provided.
There is a $10 fee that will be collected at the beginning of class, with online registration.
Thursday
Bridge Night at the Library will take place on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. where participants can learn how to play or practice their skills at Bridge. The free program will not include an instructor but card and card tables will be provided. Registration is required.
Friday
The Teen Anime Club will meet on Friday at 4 p.m. for anime and snacks. This is a free program that is expanding and will now be twice a month starting Nov. 8.
LEGO Mania! will take place at 4:30 p.m. where participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity in a fun filled afternoon of building their own designs. The free event is open to children aged 5-12 and registration is available online. Any children 5 or under must have adult/parent supervision. The library will provide the LEGOs.
Saturday
Story Time will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with songs, a story and a simple craft. The program is free with no registration required.
Sunday
The Teen Game Club will meet from 2-5 p.m. where children aged 12-18 can play a variety of card, board and table-top games including Dungeons and Dragons in the Learning Lab. A variety of games will be provided by the library. The free program does not require registration.
The Featured Program of the Week will be Screenagers The Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience - a film that examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. with tickets available online for $5 each.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
