Monday
Brentwood Mah Jongg will be a free program at 12:30 p.m. on Monday where all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a set if they have one.
Tuesday
Medicare Made Simple will be a free program at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Register online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to decide on Medicare and would like to be more educated during this overwhelming time.
An additional class will be held Thursday at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Retirement University will hold a free program at noon on Wednesday, Securing Your Retirement: Transforming Social Security into a Winning Strategy. Registration is available online.
Thursday
The free teen program Pizza and Pages will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday. – Join the group for a fun activity and a slice of pizza!
Friday
The Featured Program of the Week will be Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease — Be stronger with total body movement.
The class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with a $10 class fee, Register Online.
Lego Mania! will be a free program at 4:30 p.m.
Unleash your creativity and join the group for a fun filled afternoon of building your own designs. Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®! Ages 5-12. Children 5 or under must have adult/parental supervision. Register Online
Saturday
Story Time will be a free program at 10:30 a.m. where participants can join the group for songs, story and a simple craft.
Sunday
The Teen Game Club will be a free program at 2 p.m.
Do you love board games? Are you a Dungeons and Dragons fanatic? Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and RPGs on Sundays. Everyone ages 12-18 welcome!
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
