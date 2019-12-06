Monday
A Core Flex & Resistance class will be held on Monday where participants will train for improvements in everyday real-life activities. This specialty class will use hand weights, bands and medicine balls and functional movement patterns such as twisting, bending, pushing, pulling, lunging and squatting in fun and creative ways. The 10 a.m. class has a $5 fee with online registration.
Tuesday
Medicare Made Simple is a free presentation at 6 p.m. designed for those turning 65 and older who need to decide on Medicare and would like more education on the subject during what can be an overwhelming time. The presentation will review what is and isn’t covered by Medicare, Medigap options, and Prescription Drug choices to consider. Registration is available online. The presentation will be given again on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
A free financial workshop, Extended Legacy: Extending your family’s legacy through planning, will be held at noon on Wednesday. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Holiday Storytime will be a free program held at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The free program featuring stories and cookies for children aged 6 to 12. Registration is required.
Friday
LEGO Mania! will be the featured program of the week on Friday at 4:30 p.m. where participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity in a fun filled afternoon of building their own designs. The free event is open to children aged 5-12 and registration is available online. Any children 5 or under must have adult/parent supervision. The library will provide the LEGOs.
Saturday
Cross Stitch & Talk is a free program at 10 a.m. on Saturday where attendees can gather together to stitch and talk about this awesome hobby! What to bring: WIP(s) to work on, any stash you would like to donate to a future raffle, a snack to share. Registration is available online.
Sunday
The Featured Program of the Week is Harpy Holidays, a free community concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday featuring approximately 25 harpists and pianists. There will be a short talk about different kinds of harps, how the harp works and any audience questions. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
