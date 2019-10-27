Monday
The Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will welcome all Mah Jongg players for a free open play at 12:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a set if they have one.
Tuesday
The Kids’ Make program give participants aged 7-12 explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program begins at 4:30 p.m., is free and registration is required.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop will be held at noon on Wednesday where participants will hear the presentation Financial Self Defense: How to Avoid Financial Fraud and Abuse. Registration is available online.
Thursday
The free teen program Fandom Fifth Thursday will take place at 4 p.m. where participants can celebrate a different fandom every 5th Thursday.
Friday
Games Night will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. where participants can play a variety of classic and new board games. The board games will be provided and the free program is open to children aged 6-12. Registration is required.
Saturday
The Featured Program of the Week will be Polymer Clay 101 at 1 p.m. on Saturday where participants will learn the basics of working with polymer clay and then have fun making some simple canes to cover a small vase, wrap a pen, or make a small bowl. The class has a fee of $15.
An ACT English and Reading Class will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. where students will receive in-depth instruction from Suzann Overton on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for both the English and Reading sections, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals.
The class will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the Learning Lab will a $150 class fee and online registration. Email poppy.krump@brentwoodtn.gov with any questions about time and location of ACT Classes and Boot Camps.
Sunday
The Writing Book Club – Author and Writing Advice program will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday where participants can gather for a book club where you can get inspired to improve their writing craft. Meetings will be in-person every other month. Members are encouraged to discuss their observations about the featured book. This is a free program with registration online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
