The John P. Holt Brentwood Library has a variety of programs for the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 17. Check out the details below.
Monday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Tuesday
Last Minute Gifts will be a free program on Tuesday at 1 p.m. that will give participants nine different quick and cute knitted gift items for Christmas. Registration is available online.
Wednesday
Retirement University will be a free program on Wednesday at noon where participants will learn about 12 IRA Mistakes to Avoid: Pitfalls to avoid and be aware of. Registration is available online.
Thursday
The Featured Program of the Week will be “Moving on the Lines,” Enneagram Wings and Arrows.
The workshop will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will define and discuss: Wings (the types to left and right of your Enneagram Type) and Arrows (where your Enneagram Type goes in periods of stress and growth.) Join us and learn how to better understand yourself and others!
The class has a $10 fee and registration is available online.
Genealogy: Passing on Your Family History will be a free program at 6 p.m. on Thursday that will cover basic organization and preservation methods as well as popular ways to share your family history with loved ones from photographs to letters and family history papers. Registration is available online.
Friday
The Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood or call Brigid Day at 615-371-0090 ext. 8510. Walk-ins are also welcome, but you may have a longer wait time.
Register at redcrossblood.org
Saturday
The Plump Pumpkin Acrylic Paint Class will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday where the rich colors of autumn are splashed across the canvas in this impressionist painting, and when your work is done it'll be a bright decoration for the season!
The class has a $35 fee and registration is available online.
Sunday
A sensory friendly movie matinee will be a free program at 2 p.m. on Sunday where a popular movie will be shown in an accepting and comfortable environment for individuals on the autism spectrum and/or with sensory processing sensitivities, we will keep the lights turned slightly up and the sound turned slightly down.
Families are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks. Audience members are welcome to get up, dance, walk, or sing. This is a family event, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
