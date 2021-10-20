If you haven’t gotten your pumpkins, hay bales or other favorites for fall decorating, this is the weekend to do it. And while you’re out and about, you’re invited to visit the Franklin town square Saturday morning for a special unveiling.
The long-running Music Country Grand Prix takes place Saturday afternoon, and you can visit the Franklin Theatre Saturday or Sunday for a couple of horror flicks.
Unveiling of U.S. Colored Troops Soldier statue
Where: Franklin town square
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
The ceremony is titled “March to Freedom,” and the public is invited to witness the unveiling and dedication of the bronze United States Colored Troops Soldier statue in front of the Historic Courthouse. It’s another milestone in the development of the Fuller Story, an initiative that began four years ago as a way to recognize the lives and challenges of African Americans during the Civil War era.
Remarks will be given by the Fuller Story organizers, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, City Administrator Eric Stuckey, Alderman Dana McLendon, from Ward 2, and the sculptor, Joe F. Howard.
Music Country Grand Prix
Where: Brownland Farm, Franklin
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
This premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition was absent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns for an exciting afternoon for spectators. Along the way, it provides crucial funding to Saddle Up!, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to grow and succeed through equine-based programs. Since 1990, the Music Country Grand Prix has raised over $2 million in support of Saddle Up! Tickets can be purchased by visiting here. General admission is $15; children 10 and under enter free.
Scary movies
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Saturday and Sunday, times vary
Whether you’re into what has become a horror classic at Halloween or the more contemporary thrillers by the likes of Jordan Peele, find a seat at the Franklin Theatre and prepare to be scared this weekend. The original 1979 Halloween, directed by John Carpenter and featuring the confounded villain Michael Myers, plays Saturday afternoon at 2:30 and Sunday night at 7. Peele’s 2017 Oscar-winning Get Out, in which a Black man discovers his white girlfriend’s family and their friends lean toward the warped side when it comes to race relations, shows at 7 Saturday night.
