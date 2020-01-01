The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will offer a variety of programs for the end of the week, including the Teen Anime Club, Elementary Art classes and Goal Writing.
Thursday
The Teen Anime Club will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday for a free program of anime and snacks. No registration is required.
Friday
The featured program of the week will be Elementary Art Class – By the Beautiful Sea at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Participants will use acrylic paint and real seashells in a piece of art that will remind us of summer days. The class has a fee of $25 and is open to children aged 7 to 12. Registration is available online.
Saturday
Elementary Art Class – A Corrugated Jungle will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Participants can build interesting paper sculptures, including elephants and giraffes.
The class has a fee of $25 and is open to children aged 7 to 12. Registration is available online.
Sunday
Goal Writing – Affecting Positive Habits will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
This workshop will help participants refine old techniques and offer tools to help prevent you from sliding back into stagnant habits.
The class has a $10 fee with registration available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.